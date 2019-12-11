Local lawmakers react to Articles of Impeachment against President Trump

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - House democrats released two Articles of Impeachment against President Trump: Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress.
Some of our representatives Tuesday said after reading these articles, they believe they won’t hold up in proceedings going forward.
“Both articles are totally weak. I feel what we’re headed for is an immediate dismissal of the senate. In the House, I’d like to see the witnesses they would not let us call and hear from. I’d like to see them publicly testify in the Senate because America would see the other side of the story," Congressman Clay Higgins said.
“They’ve come out with two articles. I think neither of them have any merit. I think that they have greatly overstated their case and they’ve based this entire impeachment proceeding on conjecture and innuendo and suspicion and assumptions on behalf of witnesses that don’t even have direct knowledge of the things the president has been alleged to have done," Congressman Mike Johnson said.
Senator Bill Cassidy even called the whole impeachment process a waste of time.
“It doesn’t seem like it rises to the level of an impeachable crime. I can tell you what it’s going to do - it’s going to block a lot of good legislation being considered because it’s going to take all of the time and attention," Cassidy said.
So far, Senator John Kennedy said no evidence provided has changed his stance on the impeachment.
“I don’t see how anybody can draw a reasonable conclusion based on the proceedings in the house. There’s just been a - none of the prosecution’s witnesses, if you will, have been subject to cross examination. The fire and ice of cross examination by the president. I just think it’s all fundamentally flawed," Kennedy said.
The House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on the articles this Thursday — setting the stage for the full House to vote on them next week. Kennedy said the trial will be conducted in the senate on January 2 or January 6. He said it take as long a two and six weeks.
