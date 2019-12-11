Legal Corner: I’m a senior on fixed income. Is there any assistance available for my bus fare?

power, and that is used for transporting passengers for hire on public streets. Sec. 22-160. - Operation of pedicabs (a) Unless otherwise permitted by city rule or regulation, it shall be unlawful for any person partnership, corporation, association, limited liability company, or other organization to operate a pedicab upon public property in the City of Lake Charles without a permit. Public property includes, but is not limited to, all streets, sidewalks, parks, plazas, or any area under the care, custody, and control of the city. (b)Unless otherwise permitted by city rule or regulation, each pedicab must be registered with the city in accordance with Article II of Chapter 5 of the Code of Ordinances and inspected prior to being placed in service and then inspected annually thereafter to ensure that the pedicab is operating in a safe condition and road worthy. (c) Unless otherwise permitted by city rule or regulation, no person shall be authorized to drive a pedicab unless that person possesses a valid Louisiana driver’s license and is at least 18 years old. · Sec. 22-161. - Penalties. Whoever violates the provisions of this article shall be subject to a civil penalty of $500.00 for a first offense and $1,000.00 for any subsequent offense, but a court may authorize community service in lieu of all or part of this fine.