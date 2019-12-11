Legal Corner: I’m a senior on fixed income. Is there any assistance available for my bus fare?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please.
Question 1: I am an elderly person on fixed income and I ride the bus. But sometimes I just don’t always have a dollar to pay. Maybe this does not seem like much to others but it is to me. Is there any assistance available?
Answer: Yes there is. Even though one dollar is the fare for each trip on the bus; however, $0.50 is the fare for senior citizens, age 65 or over and $0.25 for disadvantaged handicapped persons for each trip. Also, and $0.50 is the fare for recipients of Medicare health insurance for each trip when you present to the transit management a valid Medicare card. You will receive a special transit user pass to present to the driver. Of course, children under the age of three shall ride free.
The Law: Lake Charles City Ordinance Chapter 22 Article I Sec. 22-1 Bus fare: Generally.The bus fares herein stated shall apply to buses owned and/or operated by the city, in regular scheduled fixed-route service for public transportation as the Lake Charles Transit System. One dollar is established as the fare for each person for the riding of a bus for each trip on said bus; provided, however, that $0.50 shall be the fare for senior citizens, age 65 or over and $0.25 for transportation-disadvantaged handicapped persons for each trip on said bus upon presenting the driver a valid special transit user pass issued by the transit management; and $0.50 shall be the fare for recipients of Medicare health insurance for each trip on said bus upon presenting to the transit management a valid Medicare card duly issued to them, at which time the transit management will issue a special transit user pass for them to present to the transit driver. Children under the age of three shall ride free.
As used in this section, “transportation-disadvantaged handicapped persons” means any individual who, by reason of illness, injury, age, congenital malfunction, or other permanent or temporary incapacity or disability, is unable without special facilities or special planning or design to utilize transportation facilities and services as effectively as persons who are not so affected.
Question 2: In my neighborhood, everyone does not have a car. So I added a seat to my bike to help people get to the grocery store or laundromat and out of appreciation they give me a dollar or two. I was stopped and told I cannot operate a pedicab without a permit….what on earth is a pedicab?
Answer: Pedicab is a bicycle or motorized bicycle that transports or is capable of transporting passengers on seats attached to the bicycle, that is propelled by human power, and that is used for transporting passengers for hire on public streets. unless otherwise permitted by city rule or regulation. Also, it must be inspected annually to ensure that the pedicab is operating in a safe condition and road worthy.
The Law: LAKE CHARLES CITY ORDINANCES CHAPTER 22 ARTICLE VI. - PEDICABS
· Sec. 22-159. - Definitions. Pedicab means a bicycle or motorized bicycle that transports or is capable of transporting passengers on seats attached to the bicycle, that is propelled by human
power, and that is used for transporting passengers for hire on public streets. Sec. 22-160. - Operation of pedicabs (a) Unless otherwise permitted by city rule or regulation, it shall be unlawful for any person partnership, corporation, association, limited liability company, or other organization to operate a pedicab upon public property in the City of Lake Charles without a permit. Public property includes, but is not limited to, all streets, sidewalks, parks, plazas, or any area under the care, custody, and control of the city. (b)Unless otherwise permitted by city rule or regulation, each pedicab must be registered with the city in accordance with Article II of Chapter 5 of the Code of Ordinances and inspected prior to being placed in service and then inspected annually thereafter to ensure that the pedicab is operating in a safe condition and road worthy. (c) Unless otherwise permitted by city rule or regulation, no person shall be authorized to drive a pedicab unless that person possesses a valid Louisiana driver’s license and is at least 18 years old. · Sec. 22-161. - Penalties. Whoever violates the provisions of this article shall be subject to a civil penalty of $500.00 for a first offense and $1,000.00 for any subsequent offense, but a court may authorize community service in lieu of all or part of this fine.
Question 3: My 12 year old son was at the mall, when an officer stopped him and told him to pull up his pants or his parents will be ticketed. I see people wearing their clothes like this all the time. Is there really a law that will ticket me for this?
Answer: Yes there is. Any person who has reached the age of ten years old to appear in the public view or in a public place wearing pants, skirts, or other clothing below the waist in such a manner to cause any exposure of his or her person or undergarments. Anyone who violates this shall be subject to the issuance of a citation and/or a summons by a law enforcement officer to appear before a court or the city’s administrative hearing officer. The fine can range from $25-$50 for first offenders and up to $200 and 40 hours of community service for the parent and the child.
The Law: LAKE CHARLES CITY ORDINANCE CHAPTER 13 ARTICLE 1 Sec. 13-14.1. - Public exposure of undergarments prohibited.
(a) It shall be unlawful for any person who has reached the age of ten years old to appear in the public view or in a public place wearing pants, skirts, or other clothing below the waist in such a manner to cause any exposure of his or her person or undergarments.
(b) Any violation of subsection (a) shall be subject to the issuance of a citation and/or a summons by a law enforcement officer to appear before a court of proper jurisdiction or the city's administrative adjudication hearing officer, as authorized below. Said violation shall not by itself be the grounds for an arrest or for a full search of the person cited.
(c) Any person who is 18 years of age or older who is determined to be in violation of subsection (a) shall be issued a citation to appear before a court of proper jurisdiction, and shall be subject to a fine of not less than $25.00 nor more than $50.00 on the first offense and a fine of not less than $100.00 nor more than $200.00 for each subsequent offense within a 12-month period. In addition to fines, the court may order such person to participate in up to 40 hours of court-
approved community service activities, or a combination of up to 20 hours of court-approved community service activities and the completion of a court-approved corrective behavioral counseling program.
(d) The parent(s) or legal custodian(s) of a minor who is between the ages of ten and 17 years old and who is determined to be in violation of subsection (a) shall be issued a citation to appear before the city's administrative adjudication hearing officer, and the parent(s) or legal custodian(s) shall be subject to a civil penalty of not less than $25.00 nor more than $50.00 on the first offense and a civil penalty of not less than $100.00 nor more than $200.00 for each subsequent offense within a 12-month period. In addition to civil penalties, the administrative adjudication hearing officer may order that the parent(s) or legal guardian(s) and the minor participate in up to 40 hours of hearing officer-approved community service activities, or a combination of up to 20 hours of hearing officer-approved community service activities and the completion of a hearing officer-approved family and youth counseling program by both the parent(s) or legal custodian(s) and the minor.
(e) Any violation subject to the civil penalties described herein above in subsection (d) shall not be deemed a criminal offense; and thus, the cited violator(s) shall not be subject to arrest, imprisonment, or any other criminal consequences.
