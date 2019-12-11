Lake Charles public library programs for children

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the week of Dec. 15 to Dec. 21 Lake Charles Public Libraries will hold several programs for children.
Carnegie Memorial Library
· Language Learning Club - starts at 4 p.m. on Dec. 17. It is for all ages to work together with other language learners. The goal is to help them learn and better understand a new language. Refreshments and supplies provided.
· Story Time - is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
· Language Learning Games for Kids - begins at 11 a.m., Dec. 18. Games that are designed for language learning will be provided.
Central Library
· Story Time - is at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16.
· Kids Art Club - starts at 4:00 p.m. on Dec. 18. Children in second through fifth grade can enjoy a club where they will create interesting and fun projects. Registration is required.
· Bilingual Spanish Story Time - is at 10:00 a.m. Dec. 21. Join them in reading Spanish/English stories in books, songs, fingerplays, and crafts. Stories will be shared for twenty minutes then it will be craft time.
For more programs in Calcasieu Parish Public Libraries please visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.
