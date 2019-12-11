14 La. artists nominated for 21 Grammy awards

“Louisiana is the birthplace of much of America’s music, and the talent that is unique to our state continues to rise to the top. As the Recording Academy recognizes the best of the best through the Grammy Awards, our state is working to ensure that we continue to provide job opportunities so our best and brightest can live and work in the state they call home. We are proud of this year’s Louisiana nominees and I wish them all the best of luck in January," Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson said.