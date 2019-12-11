14 La. artists nominated for 21 Grammy awards

(WAFB) - The 2020 Grammy Awards will be held Jan. 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, and 14 Louisiana artists have been nominated.
In 2019, six La. musicians won seven awards in categories such as Christian music, jazz, heavy metal, and blues.
“Louisiana is the birthplace of much of America’s music, and the talent that is unique to our state continues to rise to the top. As the Recording Academy recognizes the best of the best through the Grammy Awards, our state is working to ensure that we continue to provide job opportunities so our best and brightest can live and work in the state they call home. We are proud of this year’s Louisiana nominees and I wish them all the best of luck in January," Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson said.
The New Orleans funk, soul, hip-hop, and spoken word ensemble has earned its first nomination in the Best New Artist category. The group began performing together in 2011 and recently made its first national TV appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Morton is the songwriter, composer, and keyboardist for Maroon 5. He’s nominated for three Grammys, including Best R&B Song (Say So ft. JoJo) Best R&B Album (Paul), and Best Traditional R&B Performance (Morton won a Grammy in this category in 2019). Paul was recorded at Morton’s studio in New Orleans.
The saxophonist and composer from New Orleans is up for two Grammys: Best Improvised Jazz Solo (The Windup) and Best Jazz Instrumental Album (The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul). During his career, Marsalis has won three Grammys.
The trumpeter, who has won nine Grammys, performs with the Jazz at the Lincoln Center Orchestra and Rubén Blades. He’s nominated for Best Latin Jazz Album (Una Noche Con Rubén Blades) and Best Contemporary Classical Composition (Marsalis: Violin Concerto in D Major).
The group from New Orleans in nominated for Best Regional Roots Album (Recorded Live at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival). The band won a Grammy in that category in 2011 for the album, Rebirth New Orleans.
Known by his stage name, Lucky Daye, he’s earned four nominations from his debut album, Painted. The nominations are for Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Album.
Hailing from Abbeville, Hawthorne is nominated for Best Gospel Performance/Song (Speak the Name). Hawthorne was nominated in 2019 in the same category for the song, Won’t He Do It. She was also a finalist on Season 8 of The Voice in 2015 when she was just 17-years-old.
The jazz trumpeter and composer from New Orleans is nominated for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album (Ancestral Recall). This is Scott’s third Grammy nomination.
Hall and Bloom, along with their band, Lettuce, are nominated for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album (Elevate). It’s the group’s first Grammy nomination. They are from New Orleans.
From Homer, Rush is nominated for Best Traditional Blues Album (Sitting on Top of the Blues). Rush won a Grammy in this category back in 2016 for his album, Porcupine Meat.
A native of France who has lived in New Orleans, Aimee is nominated for Best Arrangement, Instruments, and Vocals on Marry Me a Little. It’s Aimee’s first nomination.
The New Orleans native is nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance with John Legend and the late Nipsey Hussle for the song, Higher. It’s Khaled’s third Grammy nomination.
The Shreveport native has earned nominations for Best Country Duo/Group Performance (Brand New Man) with his music partners, Ronnie Dunn and Luke Combs. Brooks and Dunn have won two Grammys during their career.
The comic from New Orleans is nominated for Best Comedy Album (Relatable). This is DeGeneres’ third nomination.
