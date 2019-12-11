FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Finally some sun returns to help break the chill today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s feel even colder thanks to a blustery north wind that will keep wind chill values in the 30s as we start the day. The good news is that the rain has ended and won’t be returning. Meanwhile, a few clouds early on will quickly give way to sunshine after the sun rises with a steady warm-up into the upper 50s by this afternoon. It’d probably be a good idea though to keep a jacket around even through the afternoon as temperatures begin to drop quickly after sunset in the 5 p.m. hour.
If you’ll be out this evening, expect temperatures back down in the 40s by 7 p.m. with breezy conditions that will continue into the overnight. This will play a key role in keeping frost from developing as temperatures head down into the 30s overnight. Frost will likely not develop due to this wind and temperatures will stay up above freezing to keep any threat to your plants minimal. Lows along the I-10 corridor are down to around 39 while areas farther north will see lows around 35 tonight.
Clouds will start to move in through the afternoon hours on Thursday after starting off the day with sunshine. Temperatures will slowly warm up to around 60 by afternoon. A couple showers will dot the area on Friday with as a trough of low pressure passes to our east, but nothing more than a few brief showers are expected before the system exits by the weekend. Sunshine on the return with warmer temperatures by Saturday with highs in the 70s. Clouds will increase late Sunday ahead of rain chances returning Monday.
Another strong Canadian cold front will push into the state Monday, sending rain chances up and temperatures back down. This front looks to be a near repeat of what we saw yesterday with rain for a good chunk of the day Monday, followed by a drop out of the 70s and into the 50s for highs by next Tuesday and Wednesday with lows back into the 30s after the weekend warm-up.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
