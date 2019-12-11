FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Finally some sun returns to help break the chill today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s feel even colder thanks to a blustery north wind that will keep wind chill values in the 30s as we start the day. The good news is that the rain has ended and won’t be returning. Meanwhile, a few clouds early on will quickly give way to sunshine after the sun rises with a steady warm-up into the upper 50s by this afternoon. It’d probably be a good idea though to keep a jacket around even through the afternoon as temperatures begin to drop quickly after sunset in the 5 p.m. hour.