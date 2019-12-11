FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly afternoon with a northerly breeze, temperatures dropping into the 30’s overnight

As we move into Thursday, we will see another cool day around Southwest Louisiana as temperatures will be in the upper 50′s to near 60 as we see a mixture of sun and clouds. Starting out the day we will see mostly sunny skies, with a few clouds around the area, but as we progress into the afternoon we will see more clouds building in as we see a disturbance off to our southeast work its way closer. The rain chance looks to be very low at this time and the greatest chance would be as we head into the Friday time frame. For Thursday night, we will see a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures dropping only into the middle and upper 40′s so around ten degrees warmer than what we will see waking up on Thursday morning. As for Friday things looks to remain partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with highs reaching the middle and upper 60′s. There is a slight chance for a shower as the disturbance moves by bringing more widespread rain off the the east. Temperatures will be in the upper 40′s to near 50 for Friday evening, so any outdoor plans will be okay as we see just a few clouds lingering, but we remain dry, the only jacket you’ll need is one to stay warm as those temperatures begin to fall.