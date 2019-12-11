FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly afternoon with a northerly breeze, temperatures dropping into the 30’s overnight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A much nicer day in terms of the sunshine across the area, but temperatures have remained chilly as we really haven’t seen much warming with highs today topping off in the middle and upper 50′s. A northerly breeze has also been present, which has made for a chilly feeling in the air, as you definitely have wanted to keep the jacket handy throughout the day. As we head into the overnight temperatures will be dropping as we see mostly clear skies across the area, but the wind will remain a factor as it will remain a little breezy, which could help to prevent frost from developing. For the areas to the north of I-10 frost will still be a possibility as it will be a little cooler, but as I mentioned if the wind stays up then frost formation will go down.n Either way definitely make sure that you take a jacket if you have any evening plans as we start out Thursday morning in the middle to upper 30′s.
As we move into Thursday, we will see another cool day around Southwest Louisiana as temperatures will be in the upper 50′s to near 60 as we see a mixture of sun and clouds. Starting out the day we will see mostly sunny skies, with a few clouds around the area, but as we progress into the afternoon we will see more clouds building in as we see a disturbance off to our southeast work its way closer. The rain chance looks to be very low at this time and the greatest chance would be as we head into the Friday time frame. For Thursday night, we will see a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures dropping only into the middle and upper 40′s so around ten degrees warmer than what we will see waking up on Thursday morning. As for Friday things looks to remain partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with highs reaching the middle and upper 60′s. There is a slight chance for a shower as the disturbance moves by bringing more widespread rain off the the east. Temperatures will be in the upper 40′s to near 50 for Friday evening, so any outdoor plans will be okay as we see just a few clouds lingering, but we remain dry, the only jacket you’ll need is one to stay warm as those temperatures begin to fall.
As for the weekend the good news is that we will see a beautiful one ahead as temperatures warm back into the lower and middle 70′s for both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday is going to be a wonderful day to take the family outdoors and enjoy the parks or any activities that you have as we will see plenty of sunshine and no threat of rain, which is a welcomed sight after the rainy start we had to this week. Lows overnight will still be chilly as we see them dropping into the low 50′s so definitely make sure to grab a jacket for any overnight plans. Sunday will feature more of the same, with clouds increasing throughout the day as our next cold front inches closer, there is a slight chance of a few showers very late into the evening and overnight hours as the latest guidance is showing and then the more widespread rain moves in during the day on Monday. Still several days away with plenty of time to watch, but for now enjoy the cooler weather and sunshine over the next several days.
