Cleveland native Ted Ginn Jr. shows young fan how to stand for the national anthem before NFL game (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The national anthem has been a contentious topic for the NFL, but wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. made sure a young fan knew what to do during a recent performance.
The Cleveland native, who currently plays for the New Orleans Saints, was seen on television ahead of the Nov. 24 game against the Carolina Panthers coaching the fan by placing the right hand over the child’s heart instead of the left.
The video has since been shared on Facebook more than 10,000 times and has over 499,000 views.
Protests from NFL players during the national anthem started in 2016, but Commissioner Roger Goodell implemented policy requiring all team personnel to “stand and show respect for the flag” in 2018.
