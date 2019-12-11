ACU goes up against Howard Payne

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Payten Ricks has averaged 13.3 points and 2.2 steals this year for Abilene Christian. Complementing Ricks is Joe Pleasant, who is averaging 10.6 points and five rebounds per game.POTENT PAYTEN: Ricks has connected on 38.5 percent of the 65 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 21 over his last three games. He's also made 91.3 percent of his foul shots this season.