SWLA Convention and Visitor’s Bureau says 2020 U.S. Olympic Boxing Trials will boost local economy

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. 2020 Olympic Team Trials for Boxing have begun in Lake Charles and the Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitor’s Bureau is expecting the Lake Area to see financial benefits from this national event.
“We had offers from about 7 or 8 different cities and we paired it down to two or three strong bids and Lake Charles came out on top," Michael Campbell, the boxing events and operations manager for USA Boxing, said.
Lake Charles was up against major cities like Dallas and Las Vegas.
“We came and visited and were taken away by the hospitality, the scenery, the weather, the overall feel of Lake Charles. It’s the perfect fit for what US boxing and its members need for a national tournament. It’s a great geography, central. A lot of our members drive in for tournaments," Campbell said. “And the food is by far the best in the country.”
Eric Zartler, the sales director for the SWLA CVB, said hosting the trials and the U.S. Boxing National Championship has been a long time coming.
“Last December in Salt Lake City, I went to the national championships, viewed the event and submitted a bid to USA boxing there in Salt Lake City. My last night there the CEO came up to me and said ‘get me a contract we’re coming to Lake Charles’ and, this is — here we are," Zartler said.
The event is only the second time Louisiana has hosted Olympic trials, which Zartler said will put Lake Charles on the map and boost our local economy.
“Definitely over 2 million dollar economic impact for southwest Louisiana, which is tremendous, I mean, it’s December. It’s typically a slow time for our hotels and our restaurants. So this is a great boost for us at a time when we really need it. Really end our 2019 on a great note," Zartler said.
Lake Area business owners say they can attest to that.
“When we get events at the civic center like this, our shop is right across the street, and even today I’ve been talking to all the other business owners downtown and it’s bringing a lot of business into downtown Lake Charles," Nick Villaume, owner of Boombox Pops and Ice Cream, said.
“Lake Charles has never had anything to this magnitude so it’s really exciting to be a part of this and just people from all over the country are going to be here and we get exposure," Indrea Gordon, owner of Yep’s Gourmet Popcorn, said.
The event is free through Friday. Tickets for this weekend’s semi-finals and finals are online.
