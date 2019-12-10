SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 9, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 9, 2019.
Jared Ryan Keith Ferguson, 27, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Patrick Wayne Freeman, 38, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Christy Lee Robinette, 38, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Troy Pierce Williams, 40, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business; obscenity.
Saul Vincent Guilliot, 44, Boussard: Attempted federal detainer.
Benjamin Patrick Carter, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing.
Byron Achan, 38, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bryan Paul Roy II, 31, Vidor, TX: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000.
Arron Daniel Bryant, 38, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Casey Robert Spence, 33, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Tyrell Jamal Jackson, 22, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer.
Devin Paul Bean, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Christopher Anthony Guidroz, 37, Lafayette: Attempted burglary; burglary of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; illegal carrying of weapons, possession, custody, or use of any tools used by thieves or burglars; instate detainer.
Teneeshia Monique Powell, 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Todd Wayland Brayford, 42, Lake Charles: 3rd offense domestic abuse.
Thomas Willie George Simmons, 32, Lake Charles: Identity theft worth between $300 and $500; contempt of court.
Amy Elizabeth Hantz, 35, Sulphur: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Samuel Tzep-Xocol, 34, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Manuel Erwin Suy-Carrillo, 29, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Leon Oniell Fava, 43, Lafayette: Criminal conspiracy.
Hydi Gail Leard, 33, Shreveport: ARDC detainer.
Chance Wade Burnsworth, 35, Sulphur: Proper equipment required on vehicles.
Victor Alfonso Chavez-Gonzalez, 27, Baytown, TX: Federal detainer.
Colby James Richard, 27, Sulphur: Contempt of court; violations of protective orders; resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael James Fruge, 20, Sulphur: Forgery.
Alyson Lyon Wood, 59, Sulphur: Contempt of court; property damage under $1,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Mary Katherine Newman, 30, Welsh: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.