SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 9, 2019

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 9, 2019
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | December 10, 2019 at 7:05 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 7:05 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 9, 2019.

Jared Ryan Keith Ferguson, 27, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrick Wayne Freeman, 38, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business, possession of a Schedule II drug.

Christy Lee Robinette, 38, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Troy Pierce Williams, 40, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business; obscenity.

Saul Vincent Guilliot, 44, Boussard: Attempted federal detainer.

Benjamin Patrick Carter, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing.

Byron Achan, 38, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bryan Paul Roy II, 31, Vidor, TX: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000.

Arron Daniel Bryant, 38, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Casey Robert Spence, 33, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Tyrell Jamal Jackson, 22, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer.

Devin Paul Bean, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.

Christopher Anthony Guidroz, 37, Lafayette: Attempted burglary; burglary of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; illegal carrying of weapons, possession, custody, or use of any tools used by thieves or burglars; instate detainer.

Teneeshia Monique Powell, 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Todd Wayland Brayford, 42, Lake Charles: 3rd offense domestic abuse.

Thomas Willie George Simmons, 32, Lake Charles: Identity theft worth between $300 and $500; contempt of court.

Amy Elizabeth Hantz, 35, Sulphur: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samuel Tzep-Xocol, 34, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Manuel Erwin Suy-Carrillo, 29, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Leon Oniell Fava, 43, Lafayette: Criminal conspiracy.

Hydi Gail Leard, 33, Shreveport: ARDC detainer.

Chance Wade Burnsworth, 35, Sulphur: Proper equipment required on vehicles.

Victor Alfonso Chavez-Gonzalez, 27, Baytown, TX: Federal detainer.

Colby James Richard, 27, Sulphur: Contempt of court; violations of protective orders; resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael James Fruge, 20, Sulphur: Forgery.

Alyson Lyon Wood, 59, Sulphur: Contempt of court; property damage under $1,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Mary Katherine Newman, 30, Welsh: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.