Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-OFFICER-SHOT-HOUSTON
No bond for suspect in officer's death; mental illness cited
HOUSTON (AP) — Attorneys for a man accused of fatally shooting a Houston officer say their client has a history of mental illness. Arturo Solis, dressed in yellow jail clothing, did not say anything during a short court hearing Monday in Houston in which a judge ordered that he remain jailed without bond on a capital murder charge in the Saturday shooting death of Sgt. Christopher Brewster. Anthony Osso, one of Solis’ court-appointed attorneys, told reporters afterward that Solis cried during the hearing. Osso said he was still trying to learn specific details about Solis' mental illness history. Osso asked that the public wait to hear all the facts in the case.
ELECTION 2020-TEXAS-PIERCE BUSH
Grandson of late President Bush runs for Congress in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The grandson of former President George H.W. Bush is the latest member of his famous family to run for office. Pierce Bush announced Monday that he'll run in the Republican primary for a congressional seat near Houston. Pierce Bush has spent the past three years as chief executive of Big Brothers Big Sisters in Texas. He joins a crowded field vying to replace Republican Rep. Pete Olson, who is retiring from a district that Democrats nearly flipped in 2018. The only Bush currently in elected office is George P. Bush, another grandson of the former president, who is in his second term as Texas' land commissioner.
OFFICER KILLED-ARKANSAS
Arkansas officer 'ambushed and executed,' police chief says
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine why a 35-year-old man approached a patrol vehicle in a college town in northwest Arkansas and fatally shot a police officer at point blank range. Police say Fayetteville officer Stephen Carr was sitting in his patrol vehicle Saturday night outside police headquarters when London Phillips shot him several times. Two other officers ran outside and opened fire, killing Phillips. Police said they don't know why Phillips shot Carr but that they believe Phillips set out to kill a police officer. Carr's death was one of three killings of police officers nationwide in a two-day period.
ELECTION 2020-TEXAS-RONNY JACKSON
Former White House doctor running for Congress in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A former White House physician whose nomination to become secretary of Veterans Affairs unraveled last year is running for Congress in Texas. Former Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson filed his candidate paperwork Monday. He's running as a Republican in a crowded race to replace longtime GOP congressman Mac Thornberry, who's retiring next year. President Donald Trump had picked Jackson to take over the VA but that nomination was derailed by allegations of professional misconduct. Jackson denied the allegations but ultimately removed his name from consideration.
AP-US-BOSTON-HEART-DIAGNOSTICS-SETTLEMENT
Massachusetts lab to pay $26M for scheme with Texas doctors
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Massachusetts lab has agreed to pay nearly $27 million to settle claims that it paid doctors in Texas in exchange for lab tests it then billed to federal healthcare programs. U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott in California announced the settlement with Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation Monday. Federal officials began investigating after two whiteblowers came forward in California and in the District of Columbia. A prosecutor says Boston Heart provided doctors at small hospitals in Texas with in-office dietitians and waived patient co-payments and deductibles in exchange for referrals for laboratory testing. Scott says the settlement was reached last month.
DEPUTY CHARGED
Bexar County deputy charged with unlawful strip searches
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A 49-year-old Bexar County deputy has been charged with allegedly illegally strip searching six females. The sheriff's office says in a news released that Floyd Berry faces three misdemeanor counts of official oppression for searches conducted from Nov. 24 through Dec. 4. Jail records show Berry is in custody. Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
ESCAPE ATTEMPT-MOTHER-SON
Texas mom sent to prison for helping son escape from jail
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A San Antonio mother has been sentenced to 10 years prison for helping her son and two other inmates escape from a county jail last year. The San Antonio Express-News reported that 61-year-old Gabrielle De Arroyo was sentenced Friday after being convicted in October on a charge of hindering apprehension or obstructing an investigation. According to testimony from her trial, De Arroyo worked with two others to smuggle a saw blade and other contraband into the Bexar County Jail to help her son, Luis Antonio Arroyo, and inmates Jacob Brownson and Eric Treviño escape on March 2, 2018. The three were captured within an hour of their escape.
AP-US-ACCIDENTAL-SHOOTINGS-BY-POLICE-SCHOOLS
Accidental shootings raise questions about arming teachers
SEATTLE (AP) — As the U.S. looks for ways to respond to mass shootings at schools, some say more people should carry guns, including teachers. But a close look at unintentional shootings by law enforcement officers raises doubts about whether more guns would help keep students safe. An Associated Press investigation documented 1,422 unintentional shootings by officers at 258 agencies since 2012. Twenty-two occurred at schools. Experts note that law officers get more specialized firearms training than most but say it’s still insufficient.
ACCIDENTAL SHOOTINGS BY POLICE
AP Exclusive: Accidental shootings show police training gaps
SEATTLE (AP) — Law enforcement officers across the U.S. accidentally fire their weapons every year, and experts say it’s because of a lack of training. An Associated Press review found accidental shootings occurred in recent years at law enforcement agencies small and large and at the local, state and federal level. They sometimes injured officers, suspects or bystanders, or even caused deaths. While countless officers safely perform their duties every day, some experts say even a small number of accidental shootings is unacceptable because they are preventable.
DRIVE-BY SHOOTING SUSPECT-EXTRADITION
Casa Grande drive-by shooting suspect extradited from Texas
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in a drive-by shooting in Casa Grande last year has been extradited from Texas to Arizona. The Casa Grande Dispatch reports 21-year-old Donovan Bingaman has been booked into jail on a $1 million bond on suspicion of drive-by shooting, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assisting a street gang and shoplifting. In January, Bingaman evaded capture during a high-speed chase through Pinal County but was arrested in Odessa in western Texas. According to a probable-cause statement, Casa Grande police say witnesses identified Bingaman as being in a car from which multiple shots were fired at a home on Nov. 29, 2018. One person reportedly was shot in his hip. Bingaman is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.