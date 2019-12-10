Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MISSISSIPPI GOVERNOR-INAUGURATION
Some Mississippi inaugural events reserved for sponsors
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's new governor was elected to serve everyone. But not just anyone will be allowed into some of the events celebrating his inauguration. Republican Tate Reeves' inaugural committee is seeking donors to contribute anywhere from $5,000 to $250,000 for some events. The committee said Monday that public events will include a Jan. 12 church service, and the inauguration ceremony, a parade and an open house at the Governor's Mansion on Jan. 14. Sponsor-only events include a Jan. 13 dinner and an inauguration-day breakfast. Reeves served as lieutenant governor for two terms. He will succeed two-term Republican Gov. Phil Bryant.
MISSISSIPPI-DEATH PENALTY CASE
New site for bail hearing of Mississippi man tried 6 times
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A judge has set a new site for next week's bail hearing for a Mississippi man who has been tried six times for murder in the 1996 shooting deaths of four people in a furniture store. Court officials said Monday that Curtis Flowers' hearing will take place Dec. 16 at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Winona. Last seek, Circuit Judge Joseph Loper said the hearing would take place on that date in another county. But Loper's schedule changed, and the hearing was moved to Montgomery County, where Flowers is charged. Four of Flowers' convictions were overturned, and two ended in mistrials.
PASCAGOULA CYBER ATTACK
Mississippi city works to resolve Thanksgiving cyber attack
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — Officials in one Mississippi city have confirmed the local government fell victim to a cyber attack on Thanksgiving. The acting manager for the city of Pascagoula announced on Monday that almost all city computer systems are fully functional again after being infected with malware from a third-party contractor on Nov. 28. The official said no data was permanently lost and no ransom was paid to the hackers. The city manager also reassured residents no personal information was compromised. News outlets reported the hackers asked for an undisclosed ransom payment and temporarily locked down email, shut off phones and interrupted access to data.
AP-US-NASA-MOON-MISSION
NASA chief gets latest look at new moon rocket
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine is heralding the completion of a huge new rocket for the program aimed at putting a man and woman on the moon. Bridentstine was in New Orleans on Monday for an up-close look at the first, newly completed “core stage” rocket of NASA's Space Launch System. Later this month, the core stage will be transported on the Mississippi River by barge from New Orleans to Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. It's to undergo tests there before being taken to Cape Canaveral. NASA's goal it to put a man and woman on the moon by 2024,
FAIR INJURY LAWSUIT
Utah woman sues Mississippi fair over super slide injury
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Utah woman is suing Mississippi's Fair Commission, saying she injured her back when she went airborne on a 40-foot super slide in 2018. The Clarion Ledger reported on Saturday that Lindsay Casperson filed the lawsuit against the Fair Commission and North American Midway Entertainment last month in Hinds County. Casperson said she saw workers spraying liquid onto the slide before her ride. Her complaint alleges she wasn't told this could pose a danger, and fair workers should've known it was hazardous and informed visitors. The lawsuit seeks a yet to be determined amount in damages for negligence and emotional anguish.
MISSISSIPPI DELTA-FLOODING CLEANUP
Volunteers demolish homes damaged by months of flooding
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Military veterans are demolishing homes in the Mississippi Delta that were damaged by months of flooding. Volunteers from an organization called Team Rubicon started working Wednesday in the Eagle Lake area north of Vicksburg, where the Yazoo backwater flood began in February and finally receded in August. The Warren County Emergency Management Agency director, John Elfer, says the homes are beyond repair, and Team Rubicon is tearing them down for free.