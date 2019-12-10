Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Derrick Rose hit a 14-foot jumper in the lane with 0.3 seconds left and scored 17 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Detroit Pistons over the skidding New Orleans Pelicans 105-103. With the game tied, Detroit worked an isolation play for Rose, who dribbled the ball out top against Jrue Holiday. Rose drove into the lane, spun to the right and hit the jumper over Holiday's outstretched arms. Brandon Ingram scored 31 points for the Pelicans, who lost their ninth straight game.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Coach Sean Payton says the New Orleans Saints can't kid themselves about how much better they need to perform than they did in a 48-46 loss to San Francisco. Payton was particularly critical of New Orleans' defense after analyzing video of the game. He says the Saints played poorly in the secondary and poorly up front. Defensive tackle Shy Tuttle says he and his teammates knew even before they studied game video that they had mistakes to correct. He says the key is to make corrections like professionals so a performance like that doesn't happen again.
NEW YORK (AP) — Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ohio State teammates quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young will join LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as Heisman Trophy finalists. Burrow is the clear front-runner to win the Heisman on Saturday night in New York City after a record-breaking season. The senior has led the Tigers to the top seed in the College Football Playoff. Burrow would be LSU's second Heisman winner and first since running back Billy Cannon in 1959. All three quarterbacks who are finalists this season started their careers at different schools and transferred.
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Lane Kiffin is back in the Southeastern Conference vowing to lead Mississippi the kind of consistent success it has lacked for much of its history. Kiffin is taking over the Ole Miss football program after Matt Luke was fired with a 15-21 record in three seasons. Kiffin's arrival already has galvanized Ole Miss' fan base. Ole Miss fans gathered Monday to watch Kiffin's plane land in Oxford well before his introductory news conference. Kiffin has plenty of SEC experience after spending one year as Tennessee's head coach and three years as Alabama's offensive coordinator.
UNDATED (AP) — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is a unanimous selection as the offensive player of the year on The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team. The top-ranked Tigers also have the SEC’s coach of the year in Ed Orgeron and the newcomer of the year in freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. The SEC defensive player of the year is Auburn tackle Derrick Brown. A 28-member media panel made the all-SEC selections. LSU beat No. 5 Georgia 37-10 in the SEC championship game Saturday in Atlanta and has earned the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has promoted Charlie Hussey to deputy commissioner. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey says the league is elevating Hussey from associate commissioner for Network Relations and Chief Operating Officer. He has been with the SEC since 2000 and assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer in February 2017, directing and managing the day-to-day operations of the SEC headquarters. He'll continue those duties and will still serve as the league’s primary liaison with ESPN and the SEC Network for all television and sponsorship matters.