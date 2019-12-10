FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain ending tonight but you will need a jacket for a few more days

Wednesday night into Thursday morning we may see frost especially north of I-10 if the clouds don’t return too quick and cause temperatures to rise. Clouds will be returning during the day Thursday and that will hold high temperatures in the 50s. Rain looks limited to nearly unlikely, though that is a trend we will continue to monitor for that and will keep you posted. An area of low pressure is likely to form south of us over the Gulf and move northeast toward the Florida panhandle, but it should be far enough away that impacts will be little to none here in SWLA.