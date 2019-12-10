FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain ending tonight but you will need a jacket for a few more days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected it has turned colder and we have seen off and on periods of rain most of the day. Temperatures will continue to drop through the evening thanks to strong northerly winds of 10-20 mph.
The rain will gradually come to an end this evening and Wednesday looks much nicer, albeit cool. Temperatures will reach the upper 30s by Wednesday morning with highs in the upper 50s. Frost will not be an issue as the wind will remain too strong. Although that wind will just add to the cool temperatures and make it feel even colder, wind chills will range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s.
Wednesday looks much nicer with clouds clearing and sunshine returning, rain is not in the forecast either. It will be a cool day with highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday night into Thursday morning we may see frost especially north of I-10 if the clouds don’t return too quick and cause temperatures to rise. Clouds will be returning during the day Thursday and that will hold high temperatures in the 50s. Rain looks limited to nearly unlikely, though that is a trend we will continue to monitor for that and will keep you posted. An area of low pressure is likely to form south of us over the Gulf and move northeast toward the Florida panhandle, but it should be far enough away that impacts will be little to none here in SWLA.
The weather will improve by Friday as clouds begin to clear and temperatures will be near normal if not just above normal through the weekend. Friday will be partly cloudy with lows in the 40s and highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday will start off cool with lows in the 40s, but the afternoon will see highs top out near 70 degrees. Sunday will be slightly warmer with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the low 70s. Skies should be clear to mostly clear both day and no chance of rain! So, the weather will cooperate for anything outdoors you may have planned.
Another cold front will reach our area Monday or Tuesday next week and that means rain is likely ahead of the front. For now, it looks like the best chance of rain will be Monday, but some may linger into Tuesday depending on the timing of the front. And considering that is a week away the timing could change. Temperatures ahead of the front will be warm with lows in the 60s and highs in the 70s Monday.
We will return to cooler temperatures by the middle of next week with lows in the 30s and40s and highs in the 50s.
The long-range models are showing another storm system possibly arriving Friday of next week and it may linger into the weekend. The models are also trying to show the possibility of some winter precipitation in our region. However, it should be noted that the models are very unreliable that far out in time, especially on something that detailed. We will continue to monitor this, but I do not expect any real clarity on that issue for 5 to 7 days from now.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
