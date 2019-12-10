FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Blustery and colder today as rain lingers into the evening

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning temperatures in the 70s are quickly a thing of the past today as a strong cold front continues to barrel its way through Southwest Louisiana through the morning hours. Dress for the cold, despite what it may feel like as you head out the door this morning as temperatures will be into the 40s by time the kids head home from school this afternoon. What’s worse is that rain will continue on-and-off all day and will also make the need to not only stay warm but also dry!
Hour by hour, temperatures should be into the 50s after sunrise and will continue to drop into the 40s through the afternoon, but gusty northerly winds between 15 and 25 mph will make for wind chill values in the upper 30s to around 40 most of the afternoon and evening. Rain amounts will average around ¼ to ½ of an inch and no severe weather with hardly even any thunder embedded within the showers which could be briefly heavy at times. This rain will continue to taper off by early evening and will end altogether before midnight.
You’ll want to keep the coat out during the morning hours through at least Friday with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 50s. There is a small chance of showers late Thursday night but chances continue to decrease for Southwest Louisiana as the rain will likely bypass us to the east. Friday into the weekend sets up a nice stretch of sunny weather and warmer temperatures by the weekend as afternoon highs return to the 70s by Saturday and Sunday.
The long-range forecast shows another strong blast of colder air coming into view by next Monday night and Tuesday as another similar front to what’s moving through today sends rain chances up and temperatures down quite a bit again by next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
