FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Blustery and colder today as rain lingers into the evening

Hour by hour, temperatures should be into the 50s after sunrise and will continue to drop into the 40s through the afternoon, but gusty northerly winds between 15 and 25 mph will make for wind chill values in the upper 30s to around 40 most of the afternoon and evening. Rain amounts will average around ¼ to ½ of an inch and no severe weather with hardly even any thunder embedded within the showers which could be briefly heavy at times. This rain will continue to taper off by early evening and will end altogether before midnight.