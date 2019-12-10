Finances discussed at the last Sulphur City Council meeting of 2019

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The city of Sulphur held its last City Council meeting of 2019 Monday night. The main topics revolved around the city’s finances, including a sales tax that will soon be up for renewal and a look at Sulphur’s spending in the past fiscal year.
A 1/2% sales tax is about to be up for renewal for Sulphur residents.
“It’s something we have had on the books for a long time," Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay said. “It goes towards our roads, our wastewater and our water services. It’s renewed every ten years and it is up for renewal in 2020.”
The City Council unanimously voted to discuss calling for an election for the sales tax renewal at its first meeting of the new year, set for Tuesday, January 14, 2020. If the Council does decide to call for an election, it will be on the ballot of the May 9, 2020 election.
“Our tax is something that affords us to do our projects when it comes to our streets, our wastewater and water plants, so it is crucial that we continue this tax going forward,” Danahay said.
Mayor Danahay says the tax keeps the city in good shape financially as well. That economic health was also discussed at the meeting, where the city’s audit for the last fiscal year was looked at.
“The audit was a very good audit. It was a clean audit. Our financial instructor has done a very good job, and her crew, of making that take place. We are very proud that there were no findings whatsoever.” Danahay said.
