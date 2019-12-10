Best online deals in the final days before Christmas

(KSLA) - Christmas is two weeks away and many shoppers are scrambling to get their shopping list finished.
More and more of you shop last minute these days since online shopping is convenient and those items can be shipped to your door in less than two days.
We found some great last-minute sales still going on right now on several sites for everyone on your list you still need to buy gifts for this holiday. Chicagotribune.com bulked these sales together and they contain items for mom, dad, grandma, and kids.
- Right now the Philips Norelco All-in-one Trimmer is on sale on Amazon for $79.95, down from $99.99.
- For moms or grandmothers looking for an electric blanket to wrap up in at night, Macy’s online has one on sale. They start at $29.99, down from $120 online.
- If you have a coffee lover in the family, the Keurig K-Mini is down $10 on Amazon to $69.99. It’s a single cup brewer that saves space on the counter which would be nice for the college student headed back to the dorms or their apartment after the holiday break.
- If your tween wants a hoverboard for Christmas, Amazon offers one right now at a deep discount. The Hover-1 Horizon is on sale for 179.99. That’s a $70 savings. This hoverboard comes with wifi, speakers and lights.
- For that athlete on your list, the Samsung Galaxy watch is a hot buy on Amazon right now for $165.
- Also, Americans expect to spend $60 billion on their beloved pets during the holidays. Chewy.com has toys like the Zippy Paws Plush dog toy for $7.99 which is a six dollar savings.
To see more of the sale items on the list, click here.
