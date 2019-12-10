Arrest made in connection to an Aggravated Burglary and First Degree Murder in Eunice

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police Department’s K-9 and SWAT divisions arrested a juvenile suspect on Dec. 9.
The juvenile was wanted in connection to an Aggravated Burglary and First Degree Murder that took place in Eunice in Dec. 2018.
Around 11 a.m. the juvenile suspect was located in the 1300 block of St. Mary Street.
In addition to a warrant for Aggravated Burglary and First Degree Murder the suspect is receiving charges of: illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a gun free zone, possession of marijuana, possession of a stolen vehicle.
The juvenile suspect has been turned over to investigators from the Eunice Police Department.
