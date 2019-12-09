Victor Ramos sentenced to 35 years for hitting girlfriend with car, killing her

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man found guilty of hitting his girlfriend with a car and killing her has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Victor Ramos was found guilty in October of manslaughter and obstruction of justice in the death of Lauren Guidry.
Judge Mike Canaday sentenced Ramos on Monday to 35 years on the manslaughter charge and 15 years on the obstruction charge. The sentences will run simultaneously. Canaday expects Ramos to serve at least 30 years.
Ramos used his car to ram Guidry up against the trailer they lived in rather than allow her to leave him. She suffered massive internal injuries and died in the hospital. The obstruction charge was because he tried to hide the car he used to run over Lauren Guidry.
Ramos had no attorney and represented himself in the trial and sentencing hearing.
