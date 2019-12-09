U.S. Olympic Boxing Trials being in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Back in February, Mayor Nic Hunter said this was going to be the largest single sporting event in Lake Charles history. So get ready Southwest Louisiana, because it’s here.
“We we’re considering Vegas as well, which is the boxing capital of the world, but the bid put together by Lake Charles was too good to pass up on,” USA Boxing high-performance director Matt Johnson said.
You heard that right. The Lake Area beat out Las Vegas to host the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Boxing.
It kicked off at the civic center, marking the first Olympic trials held in Louisiana in 27 years.
The trials are being held in conjunction with this year’s Boxing National Championships with boxers 8 to 18 years old.USA Boxing’s high-performance director Matt Johnson says it’s nice for the two events to be combined because it shows young boxers what they could become.
“It’s exciting for them because those are our future Olympians down the road for 2024, 3038, 2032 even," Johnson added. "For them to be able to see high-level boxing at the elite level is a great opportunity for them while they are competing as well.”
As for the Olympic side of things, 104 of the top amateur boxers stepped into the ring today for the first round. Only 8 men and 5 women will be selected to represent Team USA in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. We’ll find out who those 13 are when the event concludes on Friday over at the Golden Nugget.
