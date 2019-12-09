U.S. Boxing National Championships and 2020 Olympic trials in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The United States Boxing National Championships and trials for the 2020 Olympics are here in Lake Charles this week.
Over 1,000 boxers are here at the Civic Center competing in the National Championships and also fighting for a spot on the 2020 U.S. Olympic Boxing Team with their coaches, trainers, and families all beside them.
The event starts today, Dec. 9, 2019, and runs through this week in what will be the largest sporting event in the city’s history. It will also be the first Olympic trials hosted in Louisiana in 27 years.
Lake Charles beat out other major cities like Dallas and Las Vegas for the chance to host the event.
There will be bouts scheduled all throughout the week.
The matches are free to attend from Monday through Friday with bouts starting each day around 12 p.m. and finishing around 11 p.m.
The semi-finals will take place on Dec. 14 with children 5 and under getting in free. There will also be a free tailgate party from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. that day which will include a cracklin cookoff, cornhole competition, and food trucks.
The finals taking place at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino on Dec. 15. Tickets for the semi-finals and finals are available HERE.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.