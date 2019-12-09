SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 8, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 8, 2019.
Dillon Matthew Seningen, 18, Lake Charles: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Kaden Scott Pelt, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Ryan Vincent Moss, 31, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or more); possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of or dealing in illegal transferred weapons; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Mario John Madonna, 40, French Settlement: Attempted obscenity; trespassing; disturbing the peace.
Hugo Diaz-Roldan, 37, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Paul Lawrence Langlinais Jr., 51, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; issuing worthless checks between $500 and $1,500.
William Bradford Matthews, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; careless operation.
Jesus Angel Romo, 27, Iowa: Child endangerment.
Daylen Demond Devonte Stewart, 20, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse of a pregnant victim.
Kenneth Martin Anderson Sr., 45, Lake Charles: Drunkenness; obstruction of justice.
Joshua Dee Senegal, 27, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Preston Wayne Fruge, 23, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
Tommorrours Rolshell Smith, 38, Lake Charles: Parole violation.
James Patrick Bertrand, 58, Vinton: Instate detainer.
Brandon Lynn Johnson, 27, Starks: Aggravated battery; hit & run driving; property damage worth under $1,000.
