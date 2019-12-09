Smoke in SWLA from marsh fire in Cameron

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Several KPLC viewers have reported heavy smoke in several areas of Southwest Louisiana.
A representative with the National Weather Service said the smoke is coming from the western end of Cameron Parish.
Cameron Sheriff Ron Johnson said there is a marsh fire, which he says are capable of producing a lot of smoke.
Danny Lavergne, head of the Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, says the marsh fire is on Monkey Island.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.