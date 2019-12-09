Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 349 yards and four touchdowns and Robbie Gould kicked a 30-yard field goal as time expired to give San Francisco a 48-46 victory over New Orleans. The Saints took their last lead on Drew Brees' fifth touchdown pass of the game with 53 seconds left. But Brees' pass on an attempted 2-point conversion fell incomplete. That left New Orleans' lead at one point. Garoppolo's clutch completion to tight end George Kittle for a 39-yard gain on fourth-and-2 from the San Francisco 33 helped the Niners set up Gould's winning kick.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints sought to gain an edge on the San Francisco 49ers by making aggressive decisions and digging deep into the playbook. An inability to convert a 2-point conversion attempt in the first quarter or a fake punt late in the third came back to haunt the Saints in a dramatic 48-46 loss. Yet quarterback Drew Brees said the Saints wouldn't have changed their aggressive mindset if they had it to do again.
UNDATED (AP) — LSU will play Oklahoma and Ohio State will face defending national champion Clemson in the College Football Playoff. The pairings for the national semifinals were released Sunday. SEC champion LSU is the top seed. The Tigers will head to Atlanta to face the Big 12 champion Sooners in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28. That same day, Big Ten champion Ohio State will play ACC and defending national champion Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl in suburban Phoenix. The national championship is set for Jan. 13 in New Orleans.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Peach Bowl semifinal game will match the team that vanquished Alabama vs. the quarterback who left the Crimson Tide. The College Football Playoff selection committee announced the pairings Sunday, with the only drama surrounding which team would be the top seed: LSU or Ohio State. The Tigers got the nod after its impressive 37-10 victory over Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game. Now, after beating the Bulldogs in Atlanta, LSU will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Tigers will face Jalen Hurts and the Sooners, who claimed the fourth seed afger winning the Big 12 championship..
UNDATED (AP) — LSU has finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25. The Tigers are followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma. LSU will head into postseason having been atop the AP poll for the last seven weeks. The Sooners moved up two spots after winning the Big 12 championship.