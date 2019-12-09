FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong cold front brings a big chill by tomorrow

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures have been gradually warming up overnight as humidity values continue to be on the rise and winds return out of the south, making a bit of a sticky feel as you head out the door this morning with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Patchy areas of fog will also continue to be likely through around 8:00 a.m., so take that into account for your morning commute. Winds will continue to pick up out of the south through the day, sending temperatures up to around 80 degrees despite the cloud cover in place.
You may want to at least have an umbrella handy later this afternoon and evening as a few spotty showers begin developing and continue to become a bit more widespread after midnight. Temperatures tonight will only drop to around 60 before warming back up just a few degrees into the 60s before the strong cold front arrives Tuesday morning. This Canadian front will send temperatures plummeting quickly tomorrow, into the 40s by afternoon, so don’t let the mild feel fool you as you head out in the morning. You’ll want a coat and will need to keep the rain gear around as rain lingers even behind the front adding insult to injury!
Rain lingers into Tuesday evening before tapering off during the overnight hours as temperatures continue to drop into the middle to upper 30s. Expect around 1 inch of rain to fall between tonight and tomorrow night before things come to an end. Very limited instability and wind shear levels make severe weather highly unlikely with only a few rumbles of thunder at times expected despite the strong cold front on the move.
The rest of the work week beginning Wednesday won’t require the umbrella but will bring the need for the heavier coats as morning temperatures in the 30s will only top out in the 50s both Wednesday and Thursday before returning to the lower 60s by Friday. Sunshine and milder temperatures are expected to return by the upcoming weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.