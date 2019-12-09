FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong cold front brings a big chill by tomorrow

You may want to at least have an umbrella handy later this afternoon and evening as a few spotty showers begin developing and continue to become a bit more widespread after midnight. Temperatures tonight will only drop to around 60 before warming back up just a few degrees into the 60s before the strong cold front arrives Tuesday morning. This Canadian front will send temperatures plummeting quickly tomorrow, into the 40s by afternoon, so don’t let the mild feel fool you as you head out in the morning. You’ll want a coat and will need to keep the rain gear around as rain lingers even behind the front adding insult to injury!