FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain likely through Tuesday along with a big drop in temperatures!

Temperatures will not drop a lot overnight with most of us only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s by Tuesday morning. However, a cold front will arrive around daylight and that will knock the temperature down through the day, meaning the high temperature will likely occur at midnight and the low at 11:59 p.m. So, take a jacket and or dress in layers when you head out the door Tuesday. Rain will also remain likely throughout much of the day so keep the umbrella handy and use the KPLC First Alert Weather app to check the radar. I do not expect any severe weather although a few rumbles of thunder may occur; it will be windy with northwesterly winds of 10 to 20 mph possibly gusting to near 30 mph!