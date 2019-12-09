FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain likely through Tuesday along with a big drop in temperatures!

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you like warm weather you should get out and enjoy it while it lasts because a cold front will arrive Tuesday with significantly cooler temperatures. Rain will become more likely just ahead of the front and continue well into the day Tuesday, so keep an umbrella or raincoat handy.
Temperatures will not drop a lot overnight with most of us only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s by Tuesday morning. However, a cold front will arrive around daylight and that will knock the temperature down through the day, meaning the high temperature will likely occur at midnight and the low at 11:59 p.m. So, take a jacket and or dress in layers when you head out the door Tuesday. Rain will also remain likely throughout much of the day so keep the umbrella handy and use the KPLC First Alert Weather app to check the radar. I do not expect any severe weather although a few rumbles of thunder may occur; it will be windy with northwesterly winds of 10 to 20 mph possibly gusting to near 30 mph!
The rain will gradually come to an end Tuesday evening and Wednesday looks much nicer, albeit cool. Temperatures will reach the upper 30s by Wednesday morning with highs in the upper 50s. At this time, it looks like the wind will remain up enough to prevent frost Wednesday morning. Although that wind will just add to the cool temperatures and make it feel even colder.
Wednesday night into Thursday morning we may see frost especially north of I-10 if the clouds don’t return too quick and cause temperatures to rise. Clouds will be returning during the day Thursday and that will hold high temperatures in the 50s. Rain looks limited to nearly unlikely, though that is a trend we will continue to monitor for that and will keep you posted.
The weather will improve by Friday as clouds begin to clear and temperatures will be near normal if not just above normal through the weekend. Friday will be partly cloudy with lows in the 40s and highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday will start off cool with lows in the 40s, but the afternoon will see highs top out near 70 degrees. Sunday will be slightly warmer with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the low 70s. Skies should be clear to mostly clear both day and no chance of rain! So, the weather will cooperate for anything outdoors you may have planned.
Another cold front will reach our area Monday or Tuesday next week and that means rain is likely ahead of the front. For now, it looks like the best chance of rain will be Monday, but some may linger into Tuesday depending on the timing of the front. And considering that is a week away the timing could change. Temperatures ahead of the front will be warm with lows in the 60s and highs in the 70s Monday.
We will return to cooler temperatures by the middle of next week with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
