Children’s author and illustrator Jan Brett comes to Lake Charles library

Children’s author and illustrator Jan Brett stopped by the Central Library branch, Sunday, Dec. 8 in South Lake Charles to promote her new book “The Tale of the Tiger Slippers.” This was her tour’s only stop in Louisiana.
Programming coordinator for the Calcasieu Parish Public Library Melanie Pesson said that the publisher contacted the library for the opportunity.
“I mean how often do you get an author, she has written over 40 books, so how often do you get an author with that many books, to their credit, to come to our area and offer such a unique opportunity,” Pesson said.
The author read her book aloud to the attendees. She also gave a drawing tutorial of a tiger which is the main character of her new story. This was the first time that Brett has visited Lake Charles.
“Well, it’s all planned by the publisher, and I think they probably targeted your library because you have a very vibrant situation here,” Brett said.
Fans young and old lined up after her presentation to get their books signed. Many brought their much-beloved books from their collections. Courtney Loftin has a special relationship with Jan Brett’s books.
“My grandmother read me Jan Brett books for as long as I can remember and so I’ve been reading them to my girls for as long as they’ve been here,” Loftin said. “So whenever I heard Jan Brett was coming today, we had to come and meet her.”
Kaci Vinson says her kids are excited to read her books because of the secrets in the illustrations.
“We especially love looking at the borders of her books,” Vinson said. “They show a prediction of what’s going to happen on the next page, so it’s just a chance for conversations as we’re reading the books as a family.”
As for Pesson, she hopes this will invite more authors to stop by.
“I think in some ways, it’s almost like, put us on the map," Pesson said.
