Authorities say woman sold raffle tickets under guise of house fire, sick husband

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB / KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office recently arrested two suspects from Winnfield after for an alleged “holiday scam.”
Complainants told deputies that Nettie Neal Adams, 32, was entering businesses in Vernon Parish selling raffle tickets, according to a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. She allegedly claimed that her house burned down on Thanksgiving and her child was burned in the fire, requiring treatment for the injuries. Adams also allegedly said that her husband had cancer and was selling tickets for $5 each.
Detectives learned that Adams had been arrested on two previous occasions in Winn and Rapides Parishes for theft by fraud, selling similar fake tickets.
It was also discovered that her children were in the care of her mother and that they had not been injured. There was also no fire at the residence and her spouse was not suffering from cancer.
Warrants were issued for Adams, and for Darwin Dewayne Durison. They were arrested at Adam’s residence in Winnfield.
Adams faces one count of attempted theft by fraud, one count of criminal conspiracy, and eight counts of theft by fraud. Bond was set at $8,500.
Durison faces one count of criminal conspiracy and eight counts of principal to theft. Bond was set at $5,500.
