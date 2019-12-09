‘Marriage Story’ tops Golden Globe Award nominations with 6

But several possible Academy Awards favorites weren’t even eligible in the Globes’ top categories. Even though the press association is a group of foreign journalists based in Los Angeles, they don’t nominate international films for best drama or best comedy/musical. That ruled out Bong Joon Ho’s social satire “Parasite” (which the Los Angeles Film Critics Association voted the year’s best on Sunday) and Lulu Wang’s family drama “The Farewell,” both of which are expected to be in the Oscar mix.