Southern comes up short against Alcorn in SWAC championship

In the third quarter, Southern drove down to the Alcorn 7-yard line but Skelton threw another interception. This one was in the endzone. The Jaguar defense would not be deterred and stood its ground. Harper was picked off by Datrel Brumfield to give the ball back to Skelton and the offense. The Jags weren’t able to get all the way to pay dirt but a 41-yard field goal from kicker Cesar Barajas gave them the 17-16 lead with 6:50 left in the third. The Southern defense then stepped up again. After giving up some yards to Alcorn, the Jags stopped the Braves at the 24-yard line and Corey McCullough missed a 34-yard field goal.