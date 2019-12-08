Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

FOOD STAMPS-LOUISIANA
Trump food stamp changes loom, impact on Louisiana unclear
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials don't yet know how many of the state's food stamp recipients could be at risk of losing benefits because of a new Trump administration rule that will tighten the program's work requirements. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says about 49,000 of the 810,000 people in Louisiana who rely on the federal food stamp program meet the definition of work-eligible adults as outlined in the federal rule change that takes effect in April. Agency officials say they still are examining the new USDA rules to determine their impact.
AP-US-OBIT-NEW-ORLEANS-COCKTAIL-MAKER
Co-inventor of New Orleans 'hand grenade' cocktail dies
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The co-founder of a chain of bars in New Orleans' French Quarter who helped create an iconic cocktail known as the “hand grenade” has died. Earl Bernhardt's business partner says the 80-year-old died Thursday from natural causes. One of his daughters says Bernhardt was at his New Orleans home. The frozen, lime green “hand grenade” is a common site along Bourbon Street. It's served in a tall-necked plastic container with a smiling hand grenade at its base. A federal trademark protected the drink's name and concept, and Bernhardt sued imitators.
SCHOOL TO CLOSE
South Louisiana diocese to close elementary school
HOUMA, La. (AP) — A Catholic elementary school that has operated for more than 50 years in south Louisiana is closing. Catholic diocese officials said Maria Immacolata Elementary in Houma will close at the end of the current school year. The school has just over 150 students. Officials had planned to close the school after the 2018-19 school year, but last-minute pleas from parents persuaded Houma-Thibodaux Bishop Shelton Fabre to keep it open in an effort to improve its finances. In a news release this week, the diocese says student enrollment and the school's economic vitality have fallen to a level that is no longer sustainable.
MARDI GRAS-CELEBRITIES
Cranston among celebrities at New Orleans Orpheus parade
Actor Bryan Cranston will be the celebrity monarch when the Krewe of Orpheus parade rolls in New Orleans on Feb. 24, the night before Mardi Gras. The krewe announced Friday that the “Breaking Bad” star will be joined by Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis of “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Country musician Lauren Alaina also will be part of the procession and will headline the krewe's annual post-parade captain's party. Some 1,200 krewe members will ride 30 elaborate floats in a parade that also features 32 marching bands and clubs.
AP-LA-FIERY CRASH-LOUISIANA
Fiery crash closes Interstate 10 in Louisiana
A fiery crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler led to a shutdown of Interstate 10 in southeast Louisiana. State police social media posts said all lanes were closed at the Grammercy exit between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. There were no immediate reports of injuries. But The Advocate of Baton Rouge reported that the passenger car was engulfed in flames after the collision with a tanker.
AP-LA-CAMERA MAP-LAWSUIT
Courts: City must release crime camera locations
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana appeals court says New Orleans officials must release a map showing the locations of its 400 clearly marked crime cameras. The state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an earlier ruling by a New Orleans judge in a lawsuit filed on behalf of a public defender. Laura Bixby said a map showing crime camera locations would help with her clients' defense because the cameras' video could include exonerating evidence. The appeals court rejected city arguments that the maps, held by the city's emergency preparedness office, are exempt from the state public records law.
DALLAS OFFICER-MISTAKEN APARTMENT-WITNESS KILLED
Three indicted in Dallas cop trial witness' slaying
DALLAS (AP) — Three Louisiana men have been charged with capital murder in the killing of a witness who testified at the murder trial of a Dallas police officer who shot her unarmed neighbor in his home. WFAA-TV reports that a grand jury returned indictments Thursday against 32-year-old Michael Mitchell, 22-year-old Thaddeous Charles Green and 20-year-old Jacquerious Mitchell in the Oct. 4 killing of Joshua Brown. There was speculation after Brown's death that he may have been killed for testifying for the prosecution at the trial of the officer, Amber Guyger. But police say he was killed during a drug deal gone bad. Michael and Jacquerious are in jail but police are still searching for Green.
WORKING DOG DEATH-ARREST
Louisiana state dog handler arrested after animal's death
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A deputy with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office is facing animal cruelty charges following the death of a working dog. News outlets report that 28-year-old Robert Fain of Haughton was arrested Friday in East Baton Rouge Parish. Officials say Fain was a deputy with the state agency working around Shreveport. An investigation began in October following the death of his working animal, Maily. A report found the dog died of neglectful malnourishment. Authorities say Fain resigned after his arrest. It's unclear whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.