Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden scored 18 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter and Ben McLemore added 27 points to help the Houston Rockets outlast the Phoenix Suns 115-109. Harden had a tough shooting night through three quarters and was 5 of 19 overall and 1 of 10 on 3s with 16 points before getting going in the fourth. The game was tied with about 7 minutes left, and he scored all of Houston's points in a 13-6 run that made it 102-95. Russell Westbrook had 24 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for his third straight triple-double and sixth this season. Harden finished 8 of 27, 3 of 17 on 3s and made 15 of 18 free throws. Devin Booker led the Suns with 35 points after scoring a season-high 44 in an overtime victory at New Orleans on Thursday night.