FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice way to end the weekend, but rain as a cold front moves in

As we start out the new work week you will definitely want to keep the rain jacket handy as we all as the umbrella for Monday and Tuesday as latest guidance shows scattered showers around for Monday. We will be warm once again as we see temperatures warming into the upper 70′s so if you love the warmer weather enjoy tomorrow, because a cool down is on the way for the rest of the week. Monday starting off we could see a few scattered showers around as well as a few isolated thunderstorms for the afternoon hours , but for the most part the widespread rain stays away until the later evening and overnight hours. Still as you head off to work and school make sure to grab that rain jacket as just about any point in the day we may encounter one of those showers. The moisture continues to increase throughout the day and as we move into the overnight hours so does the chances for rain around Southwest Louisiana. Overnight lows will be very close to our highs for Tuesday and we can expect lows to start the day off around the upper 50′s with highs being in the low 60′s for Tuesday. Rain will definitely be a factor as we go into Tuesday as the front is making its way through and the temperatures will begin to drop during the late afternoon and evening as that front finally clears the area. Tuesday is definitely going to be the wettest out of the two days as we deal with more widespread rain in comparison to Monday. A few showers could linger into the very early morning hours of Wednesday, but we will begin to start the clearing process after a very soggy start to the new work week. When its all said and done rain totals will range from three quarters of an inch to around an inch, with locally heavier amounts where some of the heavier rain falls.