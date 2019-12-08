Children sell their products at first Lake Charles children’s business fair

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -
Sixty young entrepreneurs got the opportunity to showcase and sell their ideas at the first Acton children’s business fair. Lake Charles Acton Academy of Lake Charles Erin-Beth Carter did go through the ideas of those who applied.
“We kind of went through to make sure there weren’t you know, 15 different slime booths, and 12 different art booths and kind of guided them along the way," Carter said. "But they did it all!”
Students from 27 schools across Calcasieu Parish participated in the fair. Stella Crochet is one of the youngest entrepreneurs at just six years old. She sold pinecones decorated as Christmas trees and came up with the idea all on her own.
“If I just painted it green, and put little things on it, it’ll look like a Christmas tree,” Crotchet said.
Isla Clawson is the founder of Dancing Canvases and sold paintings that she doesn’t have to use a paintbrush for.
“Because when I do it, I can’t paint in the lines, I get out of the lines,” Clawson said.
These entrepreneurs had the chance to have their ideas judged by local business owners. Founder of Fresh Fuel, Meghan Abraham was reminded of her own journey as an entrepreneur.
“Watching all of these kids come together, almost 50 booths I believe, come together is just incredible and it gives Lake Charles hope,” Abraham said.
Many of the booths at the Children’s Business Fair sold out.
“You know this is really emotional for me because it’s just been a dream of mine to give children the foundation and the platform to be who they are and who they’re called to be and dig deep and find their passions and their gifts and get to share them,” Carter said.
Carter hopes that this will be an annual event.
