Vinton football coach Tarius Davis out after nine seasons

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Vinton High School will open up its head football coaching search for the first time in nearly a decade this offseason as Tarius Davis won’t return in 2020. The former Lions coach confirmed his departure to KPLC.
“My family and I look forward to the opportunities ahead and writing the next chapters in our lives,” said Davis in a statement.
The McNeese and Lake Arthur alum took over the Vinton program in 2011 and subsequently led the Lions to back-to-back quarterfinal appearances in 2013-14 as 7 and 11 seeds respectively. Under Davis, Vinton had also made the playoffs each of the past seven seasons, although the Lions haven’t hosted a playoff game since 2014.
Before Davis arrived in Vinton, the Lions had won just two games the two seasons prior and were 7-33 over a four year period.
Davis ends his Vinton coaching career with a 43-57 overall record.
