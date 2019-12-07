Vinton football coach Tarius Davis out after nine seasons

Vinton football coach Tarius Davis out after nine seasons
Vinton High School will open up its head football coaching search for the first time in nearly a decade this offseason as Tarius Davis won’t return in 2020.
By Brady Renard | December 6, 2019 at 7:32 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 7:32 PM

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Vinton High School will open up its head football coaching search for the first time in nearly a decade this offseason as Tarius Davis won’t return in 2020. The former Lions coach confirmed his departure to KPLC.

“My family and I look forward to the opportunities ahead and writing the next chapters in our lives,” said Davis in a statement.

The McNeese and Lake Arthur alum took over the Vinton program in 2011 and subsequently led the Lions to back-to-back quarterfinal appearances in 2013-14 as 7 and 11 seeds respectively. Under Davis, Vinton had also made the playoffs each of the past seven seasons, although the Lions haven’t hosted a playoff game since 2014.

Before Davis arrived in Vinton, the Lions had won just two games the two seasons prior and were 7-33 over a four year period.

Davis ends his Vinton coaching career with a 43-57 overall record.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.