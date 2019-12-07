SEC Championship: LSU, Georgia kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Make sure you’re in front of the TV by 3 p.m. Saturday.
LSU, led by Heisman candidate Joe Burrow, is back in the SEC Championship for the first time since 2011, taking on the Georgia Bulldogs. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.
The winner has a spot assured as one of the four teams in the College Football Playoff National Championship, although whichever team loses isn’t necessarily eliminated. The College Football Playoff will announce pairings on Sunday.
Undefeated LSU (12-0) is ranked second in the CFP, behind also undefeated Ohio State (12-0). The Buckeyes play No. 8 Wisconsin at 7 p.m. today in the Big Ten Championship (10-2).
Georgia (11-1) currently sits fourth in the four-team CFP, behind undefeated Clemson (12-0). Clemson plays No. 23 Virginia (9-3) at 6:30 p.m. today in the ACC Championship.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is second in the Football Bowl Series in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He has thrown for 44 touchdowns and 4,366 yards, to six interceptions. He now holds the LSU single-season passing yards (4,366) and touchdowns (44) records. He also broke Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch’s SEC passing yards record (4,725) that was set in 1998 and tied Missouri quarterback Drew Lock’s SEC touchdown passes record (44) set in 2017.
LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has 70 catches for 1,457 yards and 17 touchdowns. Fellow wide receiver Justin Jefferson has 81 catches for 1,092 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Georgia is averaging nearly 33 points per game. The Bulldogs are led by quarterback Jake Fromm, who has thrown for 2,385 yards and 21 touchdowns to only three interceptions. Lawrence Cager, the team’s leading receiver with 476 yards and four touchdowns, is done for the season due to an ankle injury.
George Pickens, the No. 2 receiver on Georgia’s team, will miss the first half of the game against LSU after getting ejected in last week’s game against Georgia Tech. He has 33 catches for 498 yards and six touchdowns so far this season.
Georgia running back D’Andre Swift has 1,230 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Bulldog defense is quite impressive. It has only given up about 10 points and 257 yards per game. Middle linebacker Monty Rice is the leading tackler on the team. He has 41 solo tackles and has assisted on 38 others for a total of 79 on the season. Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari leads the team in sacks with 4.5. Defensive lineman Tyler Clark has eight tackles for loss. The Bulldogs have intercepted six passes this season.
