Macy’s Parade’s Butter Man spreads joy for the holidays

Picture this - you're watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and you see your dad running down the street dressed as a stick of butter. "I'm sure my kids will see this through the rest of their life and that they'll probably go, ‘Oh my dad was a stick of butter.’ " When Willis volunteered for the parade, he didn't know what to expect. "It never crossed my mind,” Willis said. “I just knew that whenever I got into the process, wherever the process led, I was just going to embrace it and have fun with it." So much so that he slipped into Al Roker's live shot like butter on a pan. "Hey, I hate to butter you up but you gotta move on,” Roker told Willis. “Okay. Happy butter Thanksgiving. Oh, get out of here you butter. I can't believe it's not butter." It sparked a friendly feud that continued throughout the parade. "We're buttering you up, we're buttering your turkey, we're buttering your ham,” Willis later told Roker.