Macy’s Parade’s Butter Man spreads joy for the holidays

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Every year, millions of people watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the iconic balloons, floats, and big name performances.
But this year a man dressed up as a stick of butter caught the attention of viewers across the nation, making Pastor Donny Willis, a Moss Bluff native, an overnight sensation known as “Butter Man.”
Picture this - you're watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and you see your dad running down the street dressed as a stick of butter. "I'm sure my kids will see this through the rest of their life and that they'll probably go, ‘Oh my dad was a stick of butter.’ " When Willis volunteered for the parade, he didn't know what to expect. "It never crossed my mind,” Willis said. “I just knew that whenever I got into the process, wherever the process led, I was just going to embrace it and have fun with it." So much so that he slipped into Al Roker's live shot like butter on a pan. "Hey, I hate to butter you up but you gotta move on,” Roker told Willis. “Okay. Happy butter Thanksgiving. Oh, get out of here you butter. I can't believe it's not butter." It sparked a friendly feud that continued throughout the parade. "We're buttering you up, we're buttering your turkey, we're buttering your ham,” Willis later told Roker.
“And that's why everybody loves clowns,” Roker said. The butter man sensation took over social media, leading Willis right back to his best pal at the Today Show. "You know, honestly, I just wanted to make people smile that day,” Willis said on the Today Show.
Willis has been a pastor in New York for the last several years and says he plans to attend the parade again next year if Macy’s will have him.
