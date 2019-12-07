Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Owner and general manager Jerry Jones is trying everything to snap the Dallas Cowboys out of their funk. Nothing is working. Dallas still leads the NFC East despite a second three-game losing streak this season. The Cowboys have never made the playoffs with two losing streaks at least that long. Jones was still angry a day after a 31-24 loss at Chicago in a game that wasn't as close as the score indicated. Dallas played four games in 18 days. Now the Cowboys finally get a mini-break before playing the Los Angeles Rams at home Dec. 15.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge had 19 points and 13 rebounds in his return from an injury and the San Antonio Spurs rallied from nine points down in the final 1:50 of regulation before beating the Sacramento Kings 105-104 in overtime. The Kings missed four shots on their final possession of overtime, including a pair of 3-point attempts by Trevor Ariza.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have added another veteran pitcher to their starting rotation with the signing of right-hander Kyle Gibson. The 32-year-old free agent got a $28 million, three-year contract and could make an extra $4 million in performance and roster bonuses. He spent the first seven years of his big league career with the Minnesota Twins. Gibson goes into a rotation with fellow 30-something pitchers Mike Minor and Lance Lynn. Both threw 208 innings last season. Gibson was 13-7 in 34 games last season and started 29. He has averaged more than 172 innings over the past six seasons.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jermall Charlo has trouble getting the big names in boxing to fight him. They won't start lining up if Charlo delivers the powerful performance he promises Saturday. The undefeated middleweight champion defends his title against Dennis Hogan at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Charlo's last two fights have gone the distance. He wants the knockout this time and says he will stop Hogan. Hogan fell short while challenging for a title in his last fight. This time the Irish native, who now lives in Australia, has moved up in weight. He says his punches have more power. The bout will be televised by Showtime.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Nick Rakocevic had a tip-in in the final second and Southern Cal beat TCU 80-78. The Horned Frogs had come back 18-point deficit after halftime to tie the game. Rakocevic got the game-winning points with two-tenths of a second left on the clock after a miss by Ethan Anderson. TCU got a timeout, but then had an inbound infraction before being able to get off a desperation shot. TCU tied the game at 78 on Kevin Samuel's layup while being fouled with 8 seconds remaining. But Samuel missed the go-ahead free throw and Rakocevic grabbed the rebound.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Shackelford scored 17 points and Alabama beat Stephen F. Austin 78-68. Alabama had five players finish in double figures including John Petty Jr. and Alex Reese, who each made four 3-pointers and scored 15 points.
UNDATED (AP) — The NFL coaching carousel has already been whirling for a while this year. Jay Gruden and Ron Rivera have been fired already and there's several other head coaches who are on the hot seat. Those include Jason Garrett in Dallas and Dan Quinn in Atlanta. There have been at least six NFL head coaches fired during each of the last eight years.
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Quinton Johnson II had 20 points as Texas-Rio Grande Valley rolled past Mid-America Christian 92-50. Jordan Jackson had 17 points and six rebounds for the Vaqueros.