FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cooler afternoon, but plenty of sunshine for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A nice start to the weekend as we have seen a mixture of sun and a few high clouds across the area, but temperatures have been much more seasonable as highs have only warmed into the middle and upper 60′s. As we go through the rest of the evening we can expect temperatures to continue to drop into the middle and upper 50′s with a few high clouds still lingering around, but the no rain to worry about if you have any evening plans. Definitely are going to want to take a jacket with you though as it will be very chilly and by the time we start Sunday morning off we will be down in the middle and upper 40′s, which is much closer to what we should be for this time of year.
Sunday is going to be another wonderful day across Southwest Louisiana as we see temperatures much like we did on Saturday as high pressure continues to remain over us providing us with sunshine and a shot to reach 70 by the afternoon. We will notice a change in the winds as well as the dew point values as we go into the afternoon and evening hours as our next cold front is beginning to work its way into our area. The good news is that we will be dry for Sunday night and the first half of your Monday, but temperatures overnight Sunday will be around ten degrees warmer than what we woke up to on Saturday morning, with lows starting out in the upper 50′s to near 60 for Monday morning. Clouds will be on the increase as we head through the day Sunday and will be mostly cloudy during the morning hours for Monday. If you like the warmer weather then Monday will be the last day to enjoy the middle and upper 70′s for a little while as this cold front is bringing a more extended period of cold weather.
As we move through the day on Monday the rain chances will be going up for the afternoon and evening so make sure to grab a rain jacket as well as an umbrella for the drive home from work and school. The rain will continue to increase in coverage during the overnight hours and will be sticking around into the Tuesday time frame, so a soggy start to the new work week is in store. As we go into Tuesday lows will be in the upper 50′s with highs in the lower 60′s as the cold front moves through the area later into the day. Temperatures will be much cooler as we head into Tuesday night as we drop into the lower 40′s and even upper 30′s for the northern parishes. Definitely are going to want to bring the jacket back out as we see temperatures only in the upper 50′s for Wednesday and the latest model guidance is hinting at the possibility of a few showers into the early morning hours, with mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon.
Cooler weather sticks around as we head into the end of the week as lows Thursday morning will be in the middle and upper 30′s for Southwest Louisiana. Highs will be in the upper 50′s once again and slowly will begin to moderate as we head into the end of the week, but a nice end to the work week in comparison to the beginning. Enjoy another beautiful day as we end the weekend with the sunshine and fall temperatures.
