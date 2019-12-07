FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cooler afternoon, but plenty of sunshine for the weekend

Sunday is going to be another wonderful day across Southwest Louisiana as we see temperatures much like we did on Saturday as high pressure continues to remain over us providing us with sunshine and a shot to reach 70 by the afternoon. We will notice a change in the winds as well as the dew point values as we go into the afternoon and evening hours as our next cold front is beginning to work its way into our area. The good news is that we will be dry for Sunday night and the first half of your Monday, but temperatures overnight Sunday will be around ten degrees warmer than what we woke up to on Saturday morning, with lows starting out in the upper 50′s to near 60 for Monday morning. Clouds will be on the increase as we head through the day Sunday and will be mostly cloudy during the morning hours for Monday. If you like the warmer weather then Monday will be the last day to enjoy the middle and upper 70′s for a little while as this cold front is bringing a more extended period of cold weather.