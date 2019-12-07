‘Eye on the Title’ - Special preview of LSU in SEC championship

‘Eye on the Title’ - Special preview of LSU in SEC championship
WAFB's special report previewing the SEC Championship in Atlanta featuring LSU and Georgia. (Source: WAFB)
November 27, 2019 at 2:50 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 10:30 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We produced a 30-minute special previewing the big showdown between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs.

The LSU Tigers are in the SEC Championship Game for the first time in eight years! The 9 Sports team is breaking down the huge matchup with personal stories from the season.

SEGMENT STORIES (video included):

ADDITIONAL STORIES:

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.