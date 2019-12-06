Christmas events happening in Calcasieu Parish tonight

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Christmas holidays are upon us and with them, three events happening tonight.
Christmas Under the Oaks - is tonight and tomorrow in Sulphur. The festival lasts for two days in Heritage Square. The Christmas parade begins at W.W. Lewis Middle School on Cypress Street at 6 p.m. and will head west down Cypress and end at the intersection of Cypress and Ruth Street.
Christmas at the Courthouse - the celebration will take place from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Calcasieu Courthouse. Residents of all ages can take photos with holiday characters such as Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Grinch, Rudolph, Frosty, Elf on the Shelf and more.
Holiday Express - The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is coming to Southwest Louisiana. The six-car holiday train is decked out in Christmas decorations. Visitors can board the train.
