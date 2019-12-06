Sports Person of the Week - Trevor Rider

OBERLIN, La. (KPLC) - 2019 has been a magical season for the Tigers of Oberlin. The team is currently 12-0 and making their first semifinal appearance in nine seasons this week.
The Tigers are a senior-heavy bunch with 16 on the team, a rarity at the 1A level and a huge part of the reason why they're at the point they are now.
“It’s a big deal when you have people from everywhere working together,” Oberlin senior receiver and kicker Jared Joubert said. “But, when you have people that you’ve been working with since you were little that you really know and love is a little bit different when you’re doing those types of things.”
Perhaps shining the brightest among the group of seniors is running back and safety Trevor Rider. Rider has made huge strides in his final high school season as he leads the Tigers with over 1,900 all-purpose yards and 22 total touchdowns on the year. Numbers he and his teammates always knew he was capable of putting up.
“Trevor is a close friend of mine and we’ve been together since we were little,” Joubert added. "He’s been making those kinds of plays since he was little so it’s nothing new for him and it’s nothing new for us to see. It’s not a surprise and we expect it all from him.
“Freshman and sophomore year I didn’t even play offense," Oberlin running back and safety Trevor Rider admitted. "Last year I started running the ball and this year I really see the progression and maturity. I can see everything and how it plays out.”
The Tigers sit one win away from advancing to the state championship game for the first time in 58 years. Rider feels that if Oberlin can accomplish what they've set out to do for so long, that it would truly put the small Allen Parish town back on the map.
“It would bring the whole community together and open everybody’s eyes," said Rider. "It would show that we’re not such a small school and that we can actually do big things being from Oberlin. We can really make this town proud and bring everybody together.”
