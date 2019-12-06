Sheriff’s Office searching for three armed robbery suspects

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for three armed robbery suspects this morning.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kim Myers says that they received a call about the armed robbery at a casino on Hwy. 397 around 2 a.m. this morning, Dec. 6, 2019.
Deputies say that a preliminary investigation showed that when the three suspects entered the casino one of them was armed with a handgun.
Once inside deputies say that two of the suspects assaulted the security guard, disarmed him, and continued to assault him as the third suspect robbed the cashier at gunpoint.
Deputies say that the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money along with the security guard’s firearm before fleeing the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office notes that the color of the clothing in the security footage is distorted due to the type of security camera.
The suspect that was armed with the gun is described as being 6′3″ tall wearing a gray hooded jacket with a pocket on the top left side with a black zipper, jeans, and light colored shoes.
The second suspect is described as being 6′3″ tall, has a stocky build, and was wearing all black clothing with a black mask.
The third suspect is described as being shorter than the other suspects, has patchy facial hair with a short hairstyle, and was wearing all black clothing with a dark colored backpack.
The security guard has been transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information regarding the robbery to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605 or Crimestoppers at 439-2222.
