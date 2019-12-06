Second arrest made in Westlake homicide case

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A second arrest has been made in the death of 35-year-old Ronnie G. Southerland, of Westlake.
At 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 Westlake Police Department received a call about a body found in a field.
A second arrest warrant was issued for Dawn M. Broussard with the assistance of Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Division.
Broussard has been arrested. She is booked in Calcasieu Correctional Center for obstruction of justice, accessory after the fact to second degree murder, and failure to report a homicide.
Broussard’s bond is set at $275 thousand.
The investigation is ongoing.
Trevor Matthews, who was arrested on Nov. 27, has been extradited back to Calcasieu Parish.
