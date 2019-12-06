Scott, LMU host Grambling St.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Grambling State has relied on senior leadership this year while Loyola Marymount has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Tigers, seniors Smith, DeVante Jackson, Prince Moss and Travon Bunch have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team's scoring, including 71 percent of all points over its last five. On the other bench, freshmen Scott, Ivan Alipiev, Keli Leaupepe and Deovaunta Williams have combined to account for 58 percent of Loyola Marymount's scoring this season.