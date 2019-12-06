LSU arrives in Atlanta ahead of SEC Championship game

ATLANTA (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers arrived in Atlanta just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5 ahead of the SEC Championship game.
The Tigers flew out of Baton Rouge Metro Airport at 5 p.m.
No. 2* LSU (12-0, 8-0 SEC) will face No. 4* Georgia (11-1, 7-1 SEC) in the SEC championship game Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. The game will air on CBS.
RELATED STORIES:
- HOW TO WATCH: LSU, Southern, UL-Lafayette, Southeastern, and Nicholls games
- MADE IN THE PLAINS: Parents, coaches explain why Joe Burrow was destined to lead the Tigers
- A long, winding road to success for LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- VISIT WITH THE VOICE: LSU broadcasting legend Jim Hawthorne reflects on Tigers’ incredible 12-0 season
- LAROSE: A town small on ego, but big on love for Coach O
- Tavern offers plenty of Louisiana flair in Atlanta for LSU fans visiting for the SEC championship game
*Denotes College Football Playoff Ranking
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.