Local law enforcement keeps shoppers safe this holiday season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office’s annual Robbery Prevention Mobilization (RPM) is in action at Prien Lake Mall.
The program, which was implemented 13 years ago, is meant to deter crime from happening in high traffic retailers across the area, according to CPSO.
“We do put patrols in these areas and all of the agencies are patrolling these areas on a normal basis but you also have to understand during the Christmas holidays, during this particular season, basically Black Friday to right after Christmas, you have a lot more people visiting these establishments," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. "So when you have that many more people visiting, obviously the chances of something go up.”
For many shoppers, seeing the deputies gives them a sense of relief.
“It’s hard and it’s scary for people like me to come out at shopping because you know I want to get gifts for people that I love and I care for, and I save up money for and I don’t feel safe enough to go do it,” said shopper Julianne Lannin. "So, knowing that there’s people out here, patrolling us, keeping us safe, making sure that we aren’t getting jumped, robbed, held at gun point, or something like that, that’s absolutely terrifying, so it’s awesome to know that they’re here protecting us and keeping us safe.
The patrol will happen starting at noon until one hour after the mall closes at 9 p.m.
“They [shoppers] should expect that if they see a police officer and they need help, if they just feel unsafe and want to be walked to their car, we’re going to do that for them,” Sheriff Mancuso said.
Holiday shoppers can also expect to see law enforcement at other locations, not just Prien Lake Mall.
“This is a concerted effort between all of us to try to keep these big venues safe and protected so it is not just one, but I do believe that we we’re the ones that started it and got it going to help our community,” Sheriff Mancuso said.
Law enforcement asked shoppers to stay alert and make safe choices, but Sheriff Mancuso gave specific tips on how to do that:
⋅ Don’t carry a lot of cash on you.
⋅ Make sure you put your packages where they’re not seen in a vehicle.
⋅ Make sure you’re securing your packages in your home.
⋅ Make trips to your car frequently to drop packages off in your car.
⋅ Don’t let the packages pile up. Keep them out of sight in a safe place.
Patrolling deputies will help any shopper that can’t find their car, has a flat tire, or needs help with their wheelchair or stroller.
“We’re working for the people of Calcasieu Parish to try to keep them safe and make this holiday season as safe and as stress-free as possible," Sheriff Mancuso said.
RPM will end the day after Christmas, Dec. 26.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.