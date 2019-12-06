FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm day to end the week, with cooler temperatures over the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A very nice day to end out the work week as we have seen plenty of sunshine to end the afternoon, we saw some fog and isolated showers this morning, but we have seen a change through the afternoon. Highs today have warmed into the middle and upper 70′s and even in cases of along the I-10 corridor we have risen into the lower 80′s which is very close to setting or at least tying a record high. A very pleasant evening ahead as temperatures will be cooling down as we see mostly clear skies, with just a few high clouds passing by, but if you are planning on being out late this evening you may want to grab a light jacket as temperatures will be dropping into the middle 60′s and eventually into the lower 50′s by the time we reach Saturday morning.
The good news is the weekend looks to be drier as well as much more seasonable for this time of year as highs will be topping out in the middle 60′s for Saturday as we see more northerly flow returning as well as drier air working it’s way in. You will need a jacket though for both Saturday and Sunday morning as we will be starting out in the lower 50′s and upper 40′s for many of us with a mixture of sun and clouds returning for the afternoon. High pressure will be setting up over Southwest Louisiana helping to keep the sunshine around even though our last front didn’t clear the clouds completely. It would be a great weekend to go out and see all the holiday events going on around the community as well as the watch parties that may be going on for the LSU game as they play tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will be slightly warmer as we begin to see a little moisture creeping its way back in as well as more easterly to southerly flow returning, with highs creeping up to near 70. We will begin to notice a change as we move into Sunday night as lows begin to warm as we see them only making it into the upper 50′s to near 60 as our next cold front begins to take shape as we head into the Monday time frame.
The first half of your Monday is looking nice as we see a mixture of some sun and clouds, but as we go into the afternoon and evening hours the threat of rain begins to increase. If you love the warmer weather this will be the last day we see temperatures in the middle and upper 70′s for a little, because this cold front is bringing much colder air with it. Rain chances go up for the Monday night time frame and linger into Tuesday so make sure to grab the rain jacket for Monday evening and Tuesday if you are planning on being outside. Highs Tuesday will drop back into the lower 60′s as the mixture of clouds and rain help to keep temperatures cooler. If you are looking forward to cooler weather the second half of next week is the perfect recipe as we see clearing for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 50′s and lows in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s. The cooler weather sticks around as we head into the next weekend. Lets focus on the good portion of the forecast as we see a nice weekend ahead and Geaux Tigers!
