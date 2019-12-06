FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm day to end the week, with cooler temperatures over the weekend

The good news is the weekend looks to be drier as well as much more seasonable for this time of year as highs will be topping out in the middle 60′s for Saturday as we see more northerly flow returning as well as drier air working it’s way in. You will need a jacket though for both Saturday and Sunday morning as we will be starting out in the lower 50′s and upper 40′s for many of us with a mixture of sun and clouds returning for the afternoon. High pressure will be setting up over Southwest Louisiana helping to keep the sunshine around even though our last front didn’t clear the clouds completely. It would be a great weekend to go out and see all the holiday events going on around the community as well as the watch parties that may be going on for the LSU game as they play tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will be slightly warmer as we begin to see a little moisture creeping its way back in as well as more easterly to southerly flow returning, with highs creeping up to near 70. We will begin to notice a change as we move into Sunday night as lows begin to warm as we see them only making it into the upper 50′s to near 60 as our next cold front begins to take shape as we head into the Monday time frame.