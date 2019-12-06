FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thick morning fog ahead of a much warmer afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected, no rain is on the radar this morning, although reports of fog and mist around for the morning commute may be just enough to aggravate driving conditions for some of you for you today. Just remember the use your low beam headlights when encountering lowered visibility and slow down! No heavier coats needed this morning as temperatures start off well into the 50s to almost 60 in some areas. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s this afternoon with the dry front later in the day shifting winds to out of the NW and sending a slightly cooler night back, although upper 40s to lower 50s won’t be as cold as we’ve seen just earlier this week.
The weekend is about as good as it gets in December with seasonably cool temperatures for Saturday as temperatures warm into the middle 60s behind today’s front and drop down into the 40s for Sunday morning. Sunday brings temperatures up a little higher into the lower 70s as southerly winds increase humidity levels prior to the next cold front which is set to arrive early next week. Rain chances hold off for the weekend but increase quite a bit by Monday night into Tuesday.
With the front moving through by early Tuesday, temperatures will take a dive as lingering rain continues most of the day while temperatures fall through the 50s. Rain comes to an end Tuesday night, but not after dropping up to ½” across most all of Southwest Louisiana. Temperatures drop into the upper 30s by Wednesday morning, and an overall cooler pattern sets up through most of next week with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
