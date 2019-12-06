FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thick morning fog ahead of a much warmer afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected, no rain is on the radar this morning, although reports of fog and mist around for the morning commute may be just enough to aggravate driving conditions for some of you for you today. Just remember the use your low beam headlights when encountering lowered visibility and slow down! No heavier coats needed this morning as temperatures start off well into the 50s to almost 60 in some areas. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s this afternoon with the dry front later in the day shifting winds to out of the NW and sending a slightly cooler night back, although upper 40s to lower 50s won’t be as cold as we’ve seen just earlier this week.