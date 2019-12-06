DeRidder bus driver formally charged with driving while intoxicated, child endangerment

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - A DeRidder school bus driver has been formally charged with driving under the influence of a prescription drug while operating a bus in August.
Tammy Gibson, 61, of DeRidder was arrested on Aug. 27, after police received a 911 call from a 15-year-old student on the bus, saying that the driver was swerving and running stop signs. Police then received a second call from the mother of another student who had texted her saying the bus driver had been running stop signs and been running into ditches.
Police say they found the bus at 7:16 that morning at a DeRidder school and conducted an investigation, identifying the bus driver as Gibson.
A bill of information was filed in Beauregard court Thursday, charging Gibson with driving while intoxicated and child endangerment. Gibson was under the influence of Zolpidem, a generic of Ambien, according to the bill of information.
